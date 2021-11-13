AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of American National Group worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in American National Group during the second quarter valued at $683,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in American National Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in American National Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in American National Group during the second quarter valued at $21,862,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American National Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

American National Group stock opened at $189.65 on Friday. American National Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.16 and a one year high of $195.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.84 and a 200 day moving average of $168.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

