AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 49,176 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,018 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,176 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of First BanCorp. worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 451.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 106,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 87,003 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 274,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 23,401 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 243,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $149,406.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FBP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $14.34 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $214.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

