AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,278 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,543.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,081,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,107 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,778 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $32,191,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 141.6% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,023,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,755,000 after purchasing an additional 599,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,932,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,197,000 after purchasing an additional 562,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNO opened at $45.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.72. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -73.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -341.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNO. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

