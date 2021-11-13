AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 29,844 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Alphatec worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 27.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 43.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphatec in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Alphatec in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphatec alerts:

ATEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Alphatec stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $70,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at $506,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,979 shares of company stock valued at $104,036. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.