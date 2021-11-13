AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 5,198 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 67.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 440.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 185.4% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 130,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,449,000 after acquiring an additional 84,730 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.90.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGP opened at $202.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.88. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.93 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

