AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Varonis Systems by 38.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 124,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 36.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,529,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,772,000 after buying an additional 675,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $778,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNS opened at $61.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 1.18. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Kevin E. Comolli sold 51,951 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $3,298,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $67,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,510.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,085 shares of company stock worth $13,987,408. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRNS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

