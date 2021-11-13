AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,819 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Super Micro Computer worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMCI. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $47.14.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $177,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,280,448.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,362 in the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

