AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,089 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKH opened at $65.04 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.57.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKH shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

