AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEIS. State Street Corp increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,915,000 after buying an additional 589,621 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,541,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 718,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,946,000 after buying an additional 174,873 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 347,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,178,000 after buying an additional 112,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 4,465.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 103,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,249,000 after buying an additional 100,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

AEIS opened at $91.36 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $81.71 and a one year high of $125.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

AEIS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

