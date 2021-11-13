AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of M.D.C. worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,857,000 after acquiring an additional 147,232 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 48.6% during the second quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 73,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,475,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,668,000 after acquiring an additional 59,824 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 319.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 18,143 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Shares of MDC stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.13. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.41.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.