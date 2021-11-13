AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,084 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of frontdoor worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get frontdoor alerts:

Shares of frontdoor stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.73. frontdoor, inc. has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTDR. TheStreet raised shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, frontdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $176,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

frontdoor Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.