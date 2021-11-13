AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 78,985 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,985 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Shares of VIV stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIV. UBS Group cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.