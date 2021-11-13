AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Dillard’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $328.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $364.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.06.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. Analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.77%.

DDS has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.40.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

