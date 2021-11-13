AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,198 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of ChannelAdvisor worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $26.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.59. The firm has a market cap of $806.84 million, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 0.75. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.54 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ECOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

