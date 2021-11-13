AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 2,261 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Datadog by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $14,549,018.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,338,316.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.26, for a total value of $1,882,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,590,273 shares of company stock valued at $385,608,069. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $193.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.94 and a 200 day moving average of $122.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $197.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist boosted their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.10.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

