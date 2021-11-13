AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 3,820 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,497,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,567,000 after acquiring an additional 60,935 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $10,894,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WABC opened at $57.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average is $58.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.66. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.57 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WABC. TheStreet raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

