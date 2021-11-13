AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,714 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 0.7% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Five9 by 1.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 10.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Five9 by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $160.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -191.25 and a beta of 0.41. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Five9’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,239,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $393,934.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,086,528.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,083. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

