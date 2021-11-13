Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 116,690 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABR. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $73,000. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABR opened at $19.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.85. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 33.04, a current ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 78.75%. Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABR shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

