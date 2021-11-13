Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,003.09

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,003.09 ($13.11) and traded as low as GBX 808.33 ($10.56). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 850 ($11.11), with a volume of 10,005 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £127.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 924.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,003.09.

In other news, insider Nigel Boardman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($13.72) per share, with a total value of £15,750 ($20,577.48).

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile (LON:ARBB)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.