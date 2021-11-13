Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($8.44) Per Share

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($8.44) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $32.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $67.69 EPS.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS.

ARCT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.66. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $444,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,446,300. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

