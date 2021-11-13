Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 99.11% and a negative net margin of 1,009.33%.

Shares of ARDX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,837,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,320. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen set a $7.70 target price on shares of Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $86,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,636 shares of company stock worth $90,953. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ardelyx stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 1,383.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,179 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Ardelyx worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

