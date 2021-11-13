Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($9.98) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($9.98) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($10.70). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($11.37) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

ARNA stock opened at $59.98 on Thursday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.35.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 153,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 838,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi purchased 1,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,190.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,914.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

