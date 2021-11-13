Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.78

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and traded as high as $9.85. Ares Acquisition shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 443,392 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $4,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

