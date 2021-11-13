Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $461.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will report sales of $461.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $473.59 million and the lowest is $450.51 million. Ares Capital reported sales of $440.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,073 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 397.0% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 144,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 115,260 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth $2,009,000. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after purchasing an additional 142,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 157,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $21.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

