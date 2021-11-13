Ares Protocol (ARES) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.90 Million

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 13th. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $3.90 million and $701,394.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00072878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00074225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00097637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,622.24 or 0.07180058 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,194.68 or 0.99718273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,166,140 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

