Argonaut Gold (AR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Argonaut Gold to post earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.
Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$147.68 million for the quarter.
Shares of AR traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.83. 901,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,344. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.05. Argonaut Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.90 and a 1 year high of C$3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30.
Argonaut Gold Company Profile
Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.
