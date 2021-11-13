Argonaut Gold (AR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Argonaut Gold to post earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$147.68 million for the quarter.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Shares of AR traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.83. 901,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,344. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.05. Argonaut Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.90 and a 1 year high of C$3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.42.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.