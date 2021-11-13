Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.50.

AR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of AR stock opened at C$3.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.05. Argonaut Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.90 and a 1 year high of C$3.90.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$147.68 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Argonaut Gold will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

