Arianee 1-Day Volume Tops $25,314.00 (ARIA20)

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Arianee has a market capitalization of $37.43 million and approximately $25,314.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arianee has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Arianee coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00002262 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arianee alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00073123 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00074214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00098058 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,611.52 or 0.07201626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,082.33 or 1.00074746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Arianee Profile

Arianee launched on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,844,281 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Arianee Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arianee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arianee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arianee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arianee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arianee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.