Arionum Hits Market Capitalization of $102,216.84 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Arionum has a total market cap of $102,216.84 and $3.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,063.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,653.43 or 0.07263780 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.26 or 0.00400008 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $666.56 or 0.01040471 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00086612 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.18 or 0.00417058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.43 or 0.00270713 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.65 or 0.00244519 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

