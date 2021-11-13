Ark Market Capitalization Tops $252.87 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $252.87 million and approximately $23.47 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.90 or 0.00002967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007831 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,217,682 coins and its circulating supply is 133,096,785 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

