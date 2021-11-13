Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to report sales of $1.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arko’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Arko reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year sales of $7.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arko.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arko currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other Arko news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $9,795,777.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKO. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Arko by 143.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arko in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arko in the second quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Arko by 24,639.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Arko during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARKO stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. Arko has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arko (ARKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.