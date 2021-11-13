ARMOR 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $453,646.00 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 13th. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $20.42 million and $453,646.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00072875 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00074526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00097145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,016.12 or 0.99867966 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,649.76 or 0.07142266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

