Arqma (ARQ) Market Capitalization Tops $808,781.97

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 13th. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $808,781.97 and $6,719.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0714 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,649.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,631.14 or 0.07163446 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.39 or 0.00395033 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $672.15 or 0.01039685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00086514 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $277.17 or 0.00428723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.82 or 0.00273505 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.58 or 0.00246841 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004538 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,367,545 coins and its circulating supply is 11,323,001 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

