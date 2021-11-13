Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $155.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.90. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $183.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

