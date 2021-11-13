Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,983,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,801 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.67% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $16,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

AWH stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $263.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 75.71% and a negative net margin of 390.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Aspira Women's Health

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

