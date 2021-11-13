Assemble Protocol Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (ASM)

Assemble Protocol (CURRENCY:ASM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Assemble Protocol has a market cap of $109.19 million and $140.79 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Assemble Protocol Coin Profile

Assemble Protocol (ASM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,079,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading

