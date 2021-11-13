Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Assurant by 48.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the first quarter valued at $488,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant by 21.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after acquiring an additional 22,524 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 42.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 385,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,588,000 after acquiring an additional 115,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Assurant during the first quarter valued at $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.34.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $160.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.64. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $121.55 and a one year high of $172.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

