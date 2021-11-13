Assure (IONM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Shares of IONM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103. Assure has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $64.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 9.76.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

