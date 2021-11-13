Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.13

Shares of Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.13 and traded as high as $17.43. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 37,555 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79.

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

