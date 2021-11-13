AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Position Lifted by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 6.24% of AstroNova worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AstroNova by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AstroNova by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AstroNova in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AstroNova by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in AstroNova by 23.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 48.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ALOT shares. TheStreet raised shares of AstroNova from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AstroNova, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. AstroNova had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that AstroNova, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

