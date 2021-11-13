Atheios Hits Market Capitalization of $86,418.53 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 13th. Over the last week, Atheios has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $86,418.53 and approximately $78.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 49,286,709 coins and its circulating supply is 44,970,571 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

