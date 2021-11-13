Athene Holding Ltd. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $14.48 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) – Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Athene in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the insurance provider will earn $14.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.95. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Athene’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.34.

Shares of ATH opened at $85.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Athene by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $25,224.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,294 shares of company stock worth $1,206,684 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.