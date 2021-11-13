Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.37 Million

Equities analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) will report sales of $29.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.90 million and the lowest is $28.90 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported sales of $25.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $115.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.52 million to $116.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $121.50 million, with estimates ranging from $119.49 million to $123.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 40.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACBI shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lowered their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.28.

In related news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $103,193 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,552,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $7,040,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 95.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 34,241 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $29.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $603.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

