Atlas Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $3.51 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $494,937.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00073429 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00075500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00097549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,623.88 or 0.07140833 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,502.25 or 0.99613201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

