Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) Price Hits $11.66

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (CURRENCY:ATM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $11.66 or 0.00018294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a market cap of $24.34 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atletico De Madrid Fan Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00052776 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.00225368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00087479 BTC.

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Profile

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,980 coins. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev . The official message board for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/atletico-de-madrid

According to CryptoCompare, “ATMChain aims to create a digital media platform leveraging the blockchain technology to provide more accurate, transparent and affordable digital media data to media clients. In order to achieve it, ATMChain will support big data analysis (to generate precise user reports, service data models,etc) and artificial intelligence (to enhance advertising accuracy) through gradually improved and enriched data collection at media screen ports, and expands the media screen and interactive experience scene. ATMChain token (ATM) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit network members in several ways. From a user's prospective, it will work as a reward method taking into account the advertisements views. On the other hand, to the media clients it will allow the purchase of advertising. “

Buying and Selling Atletico De Madrid Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atletico De Madrid Fan Token directly using US dollars.

