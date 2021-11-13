Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Hits $1.35 on Major Exchanges

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $14.29 million and $66,133.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00072289 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000385 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00052186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

