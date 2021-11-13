AtonRa Partners Grows Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

AtonRa Partners grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $114.35 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $125.61. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.34.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The company had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

In related news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $2,721,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,920 shares of company stock valued at $6,174,196 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

