AtonRa Partners Reduces Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

AtonRa Partners lessened its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

NYSE BAH opened at $89.85 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $75.15 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.