AtonRa Partners Sells 1,662 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

AtonRa Partners reduced its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ManTech International by 29.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,153,000 after purchasing an additional 390,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ManTech International by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in ManTech International by 64.1% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ManTech International by 10.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ManTech International by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,142,000 after purchasing an additional 56,979 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ManTech International alerts:

ManTech International stock opened at $77.22 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.34.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT).

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.