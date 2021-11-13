AtonRa Partners Takes $1.07 Million Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADPT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 50,701 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 853,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,343,000 after acquiring an additional 97,490 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,449 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $132,780.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO R Mark Adams sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $42,990.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,831 shares of company stock worth $2,937,460 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ADPT opened at $33.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 0.29. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 129.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADPT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

